Portis contributed 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets.

Seven different Bucks hit for double-digit points on the night, but it was Portis that led the second unit in scoring. The 28-year-old big has contributed more than 10 points in seven straight games as he finds his groove, averaging 14.7 points, 7.1 boards, 1.4 threes and 1.5 steals plus blocks during that stretch while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, 40.0 percent from beyond the arc and 93.8 percent from the free-throw line.