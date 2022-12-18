Portis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Portis will jump into the lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined. He's made seven starts this season and is averaging 15.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in that span.
