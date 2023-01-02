Portis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Wizards.
Portis jumps into the starting lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out due to a knee injury, but he shouldn't have issues adjusting to the role. He's averaging 16.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game across eight starts this season, racking up six double-doubles in that span as well.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Returns to form vs. Chicago•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Season-low output versus Pelicans•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles as starter•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Starting against Utah•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Delivers 25 points in win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Another double-double performance•