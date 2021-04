Portis will start Tuesday's game at Golden State, Ted Davis of the Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network reports.

The 26-year-old put up 18 points and six rebounds against the Kings on Saturday and will make his third start of the season Wednesday with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined. Portis averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists over 32.0 minutes in his previous two starts.