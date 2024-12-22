Portis is part of the first unit for Saturday's game against the Wizards.
Portis steps into the first unit in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (back) on Saturday. In Portis' only start this season, he logged 21 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks across 39 minutes.
