Portis will enter the starting five for Saturday's game against the Hornets.

Portis is set to see a massive workload with Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (conditioning), MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Serge Ibaka (illness) sitting out, making him an incredibly appealing option in all fantasy formats. In five starts this season, Portis has averaged 14.4 points and 12.8 rebounds across 31.6 minutes.