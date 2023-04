Portis will start Sunday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

After resting Friday against Memphis, Portis is back in action as the 1-seed Bucks finish out their regular-season schedule. Milwaukee will be without its entire regular starting five, but it's possible Portis could see his minutes monitored given that it's ultimately a meaningless contest and he's a key piece for the Eastern Conference title favorites.