Portis will join the first five for Thursday's matchup with the Pacers.

Portis will step into the starting center spot in place of Brook Lopez (ankle) alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo in the frontcourt. Portis has double-doubled in each of his last three starts, averaging 19.7 points and 12.3 rebounds on 61.5 percent shooting from the field in that span.