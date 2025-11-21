default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Portis is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the 76ers on Thursday.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss at least one week due to a low-grade left groin strain, Portis will enter the Bucks' starting five Thursday for the first time this season. Portis started in seven regular-season games for the Bucks during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.

More News