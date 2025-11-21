Portis is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the 76ers on Thursday.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss at least one week due to a low-grade left groin strain, Portis will enter the Bucks' starting five Thursday for the first time this season. Portis started in seven regular-season games for the Bucks during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.