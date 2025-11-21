Bucks' Bobby Portis: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis is in the Bucks' starting lineup against the 76ers on Thursday.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss at least one week due to a low-grade left groin strain, Portis will enter the Bucks' starting five Thursday for the first time this season. Portis started in seven regular-season games for the Bucks during the 2024-25 campaign and averaged 22.1 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 34.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Another night in double figures•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Puts up 13 in win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Struggles off bench vs. Toronto•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Strong scoring effort in loss•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Limited workload in win•
-
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Nears double-double in win•