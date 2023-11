Portis totaled 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Pistons.

Portis stepped up for Milwaukee off the bench when Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second half of Wednesday's game, finishing second on the team in scoring and ending two points short of the 20-point mark. Portis posted his highest scoring total over seven appearances, reaching double figures in six contests this year.