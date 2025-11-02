Portis totaled 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes during Saturday's 135-133 loss to Sacramento.

Portis drilled multiple three-pointers for the second consecutive game, turning in his highest scoring performance of the young season Saturday. The veteran continues to produce in his familiar bench role for Milwaukee, averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per game through six contests.