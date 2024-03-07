Portis had 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 125-90 loss to the Warriors.

The veteran big has re-emerged as a key member of the Bucks' second unit, scoring at least 20 points in three of the last five games and delivering double-digit points in 12 straight contests. Over the latter stretch, Portis is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.4 threes while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from long distance