Portis amassed four points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 overtime loss to the Bulls.
This was an uninspiring fantasy line from Portis, especially considering he played 31 minutes. He's been cold for several games now, scoring in double figures just once in his last five contests. Over that stretch, Portis is averaging 5.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in 26.0 minutes.
