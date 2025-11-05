Portis logged two points (1-8 FG, 0-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes during Milwaukee's 128-100 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Portis entered Tuesday's game having connected on 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last three outings, but the veteran forward struggled during the loss as he matched a season-low scoring output. The 11th-year pro is averaging 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 19.4 minutes per game this season while shooting just 39.7 percent from the field (including 34.5 percent from three on 3.6 3PA/G).