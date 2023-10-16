Portis notched 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-97 preseason win over the Lakers.

Portis is not expected to be a regular starter if the Bucks are at full strength once the regular season rolls around, but he's still good enough to remain productive -- and thus, valuable in most fantasy formats -- as a bench alternative. Portis has tallied 25 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in 48 total minutes across three contests.