Portis finished with 27 points (9-18 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 105-92 victory over the Bulls.

Portis has compiled an astounding 46 points and 33 rebounds over his last two games, though the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) on Wednesday and Khris Middleton (knee) for all but eight minutes of both contests has certainly helped. The big man has been especially impressive from the perimeter between those two contests, draining 11 of his 18 three-point attempts. That level of efficiency likely won't be sustainable for much longer, but with the Bucks secured as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Portis could get the opportunity to serve as a centerpiece on offense Friday against the Grizzlies and/or Sunday in Toronto in the likelihood that Antetokounmpo and Middleton sit out either or both of those games or have their minutes scaled back.