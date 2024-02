Portis provided 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 112-95 victory over the Nuggets.

Portis has shot an uncharacteristically low 40.8 percent from the field across his last four games, dipping his season average to 49.2 percent on 10.3 shots per game. Nonetheless, he continues bringing valued spacing and bucket-getting with size while ranking in the 83rd percentile among all bigs in defensive rebounding rate this season.