Portis ended with 20 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists across 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-96 win over Charlotte.

Portis provided the spark early for the Bucks with 11 first-quarter points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field. He added another nine points in the second half to go along with four rebounds and three assists as Milwaukee managed to pull out the win on the road despite missing most of its starting lineup. It was Portis' third time reaching 20-point mark this season while he also recorded a season-high seven assists in the contest.