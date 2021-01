Portis notched 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 130-115 win over the Pistons.

Portis has vastly outplayed Brook Lopez at center, and he has extended his run of games scoring at least 10 points to seven contests. He has also posted three double-doubles this season and is clearly making an impact off the bench for Milwaukee, making him a useful waiver pick-up in most formats, especially category-based leagues.