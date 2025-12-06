Portis racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-101 loss to the 76ers.

The 22 points led the Bucks on the night, and Portis tied his season scoring high with the performance, matching the 22 points he dropped against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 24. The veteran forward has drained multiple three-pointers in four straight games, averaging 15.0 points, 5.8 boards, 2.8 threes and 1.5 assists in 22.8 minutes a contest from the second unit during that stretch.