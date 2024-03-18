Portis closed with 31 points (13-20 FG, 5-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and three steals across 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 140-129 victory over the Suns.

The double-double was the 11th of the season for Portis, while the 31 points tied his best scoring performance of the season -- he also erupted for 31 against the Pistons on Dec. 16. The 29-year-old big has hit for at least 20 points four times in the last 10 games as the Bucks' primary second-unit threat, a stretch in which he's averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 53.4 percent from the floor.