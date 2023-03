Portis racked up 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 134-123 victory over Orlando.

Portis led all players in Tuesday's game in rebounds, posting a double-double performance while getting the start due to the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness). Portis has recorded at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in 31 games this year.