Portis chipped in 28 points (11-18 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 135-102 win over Boston.

Portis led all players in Thursday's contest in scoring and threes made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total in a double-double performance. Portis connected on at least five threes for the first time while tying a season high in rebounds and posting his sixth double-double of the year.