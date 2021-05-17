site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Bobby Portis: Unavailable against Bulls
RotoWire Staff
Portis is unavailable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to patellar tendinitis.
Portis was a late addition to the injury report as the Bucks rest their key players during Sunday's season finale. Portis will likely be available for the start of the playoffs.
