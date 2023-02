Portis (knee) will not play Thursday at Chicago, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Portis has been ramping up over the last few days, and he was able to go through parts of practice on Monday, but it never seemed all that realistic that he'd be back on the floor before the All-Star break. The Bucks will give Portis the extra week-plus to continue rehabbing before hopefully returning to action when they resume play on Friday, Feb. 24 against Miami.