Portis will start Sunday's matchup versus the Suns, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) out, Portis will slide into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 21. Across 14 appearances as a starter, Portis has averaged 16.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.1 minutes and should play a prominent role versus Phoenix.