Bucks' Bobby Portis: Will start vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Portis will be in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
Portis will be in the first five to make his preseason debut. He'll be joined by Kevin Porter, AJ Green, Gary Trent and Myles Turner in the starting lineup.
