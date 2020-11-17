Bogdanovic was traded to the Bucks early Tuesday morning in a sign-and-trade that brings Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova, and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Less than an hour after the Bucks completed a massive trade for Jrue Holiday, they cashed in more assets to acquire Bogdanovic, who will sign a new contract with Milwaukee. While Milwaukee's depth is no longer a strength, the Bucks have perhaps the best starting five in the league in Brook Lopez, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Bogdanovic and Holiday. Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steal last season, whiles hooting 37.2 percent from three.