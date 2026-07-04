Bucks' Bogoljub Markovic: Logs 16 points in Summer League

Markovic recorded 16 points (8-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal over 25 minutes during the Bucks' 97-83 win over the Warriors Blue on Saturday at the California Classic Summer League.

Markovic scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half and led all Bucks starters while finishing as the team's second-leading scorer behind Brandon Boston (17 points). Markovic signed a second-round pick exception with the Bucks on Wednesday and will likely see most of his playing time in the G League with the Wisconsin Herd during the 2026-27 season.