Milwaukee recalled Markovic from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Sunday.

Markovic could have a chance to compete at the top level now that he has returned to the NBA side, although his involvement would be limited off the bench if he plays. He has tallied just two points and one rebound over five minutes of action for the Bucks this season. His role is much more consistent at the G League level with Wisconsin, where he racked up 24 points and eight rebounds across his first couple of appearances.