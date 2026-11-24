Milwaukee recalled Markovic from the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday.

Markovic spent four days on assignment in Wisconsin, delivering season-high tallies of 22 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks against the Noblesville Boom in his fifth G League appearance of the season. The Serbian is now available to the NBA team, but his participation may be minimal, given that the Bucks have a healthy roster. He has tallied just two points, three rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes of play in the NBA regular season so far.