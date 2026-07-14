Bucks' Bogoljub Markovic: Sinks four triples in SL loss

Markovic supplied 16 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 95-88 Summer League loss to the Suns.

After missing his first three attempts from beyond the arc, Markovic knocked down each of his final four three-point tries and finished as Milwaukee's second-leading scorer. He also tied for the team lead in rebounds. The 2025 second-round pick is far from guaranteed a consistent role for the Bucks in 2026-27 and may spend time with the club's G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, as he continues to develop his three-point shot and overall game.