Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Huge double-double out of nowhere
Colson finished with 15 points (5-18 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 41 minutes in the Bucks' overtime loss to the Hawks on Sunday.
Colson got the starting nod in just his fourth NBA game after spending most of this season in the G-League. He came out of nowhere to score 15 points and pull down 16 boards in a huge effort. He'll almost certainly revert back to a bench role soon, but he may be worth a look as a daily dart-throw if any more spot starts come his way.
