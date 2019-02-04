Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Scores 28 in loss
Colson delivered 28 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 111-98 loss to the Red Claws.
Colson and Robert Johnson were the only effective Herd players in Saturday's loss. The Herd shot only 40% in the loss to Maine and dropped to a lowly 8-23 record. Colson has seen roughly four more minutes per game since leaving Canton for the Herd and has averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 boards with Wisconsin.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...