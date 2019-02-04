Colson delivered 28 points (13-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes in Saturday's 111-98 loss to the Red Claws.

Colson and Robert Johnson were the only effective Herd players in Saturday's loss. The Herd shot only 40% in the loss to Maine and dropped to a lowly 8-23 record. Colson has seen roughly four more minutes per game since leaving Canton for the Herd and has averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 boards with Wisconsin.