Bucks' Bonzie Colson: Signs two-way deal with Bucks
The Bucks are signing Colson to a two-way contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Colson was previously playing for the Canton Charge of the G League where he was averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing. A broken foot suffered during his senior campaign at Notre Dame ended the forward's chances of partaking in pre-draft and summer workouts this off-season. Colson will look to seize the opportunity given to him by the Bucks.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.