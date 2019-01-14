The Bucks are signing Colson to a two-way contract Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Colson was previously playing for the Canton Charge of the G League where he was averaging 15.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per outing. A broken foot suffered during his senior campaign at Notre Dame ended the forward's chances of partaking in pre-draft and summer workouts this off-season. Colson will look to seize the opportunity given to him by the Bucks.