Colson will start at small forward in Sunday's contest against Atlanta, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Colson's move to the starting lineup comes as a surprise, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) and Khris Middleton (groin) ruled out. He hasn't played more than three minutes in an NBA game in his career but will figure to see significant action against Atlanta before returning to a bench role in the near future.