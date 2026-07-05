Bucks' Brandon Boston: Another quality showing Sunday

Boston finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League loss to Brooklyn.

Boston had 17 points off the bench in Saturday's 97-83 win over Warriors Blue. He played even better as a starter Sunday, finishing with a game-high 18 points. The 24-year-old last played for the Pelicans during the 2024-25 campaign. In 42 regular-season games with New Orleans, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 steals over 23.6 minutes of work. If Boston continues to play well this summer, there's a chance he will find a spot on an NBA roster.