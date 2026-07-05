Bucks' Brandon Boston: Another quality SL showing Sunday

Boston finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's 89-69 California Classic Summer League loss to Brooklyn.

Boston had 17 points off the bench in Saturday's 97-83 win over Warriors Blue. He played even better as a starter Sunday, finishing with a game-high 18 points. The 24-year-old last played for the Pelicans during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 steals across 23.6 minutes over 42 regular-season games. If Boston continues to play well this summer, there's a chance he will find a spot on an NBA roster.