Bucks' Brandon Boston: Scores 17 points off bench Saturday

Boston finished with 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 23 minutes in Saturday's 97-83 California Classic Summer League victory over Warriors Blue.

Despite coming off the bench, Boston finished with a game-high 17 points while shooting an efficient 66.7 percent from the field. The 24-year-old began his NBA career with the Clippers, where he spent three seasons. He most recently appeared in 42 regular-season games for the Pelicans during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 10.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 steals over 23.6 minutes. With that in mind, Boston could get another opportunity to suit up for an NBA team in 2026-27, especially if he continues to play well this summer.