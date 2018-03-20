Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Expected to sign second 10-day deal
Jennings is expected to ink a second 10-day contract with the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
After a massive first game back at the NBA level where he dropped 16 points, 12 dimes and eight boards in 24 minutes, Jennings has cooled off, averaging 2.7 points and 3.3 assists across 13.0 minutes. That said, the team feels confident enough to give Jennings another trial run, as he's been a solid spark off the bench for Milwaukee while the backcourt is riddled with injuries.
More News
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Contributed little in second game back•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Nears triple-double in Monday's season debut•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Set to make season debut Monday•
-
Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Signs 10-day deal with Milwaukee•
-
Brandon Jennings: Recovers and adds 25•
-
Brandon Jennings: Caps off great first week•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...