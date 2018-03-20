Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Expected to sign second 10-day deal

Jennings is expected to ink a second 10-day contract with the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

After a massive first game back at the NBA level where he dropped 16 points, 12 dimes and eight boards in 24 minutes, Jennings has cooled off, averaging 2.7 points and 3.3 assists across 13.0 minutes. That said, the team feels confident enough to give Jennings another trial run, as he's been a solid spark off the bench for Milwaukee while the backcourt is riddled with injuries.