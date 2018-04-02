Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Invisible in overtime loss Sunday

Jennings played just three minutes and failed to record a single stat in Sunday's 128-125 loss to Denver.

Jennings barely left the bench Sunday, as the Bucks went with basically an eight-man rotation. After starring in his first game for the Bucks, he has faded terribly of late. He has scored in double-digits just once since that opening game despite seeing regular minutes in the teens. He is not a standard league option and is best left alone in basically all formats.