Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Nears triple-double in Monday's season debut

Jennings recorded 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, and eight rebounds in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Jennings was brought in on a 10-day contract by the Bucks, and with Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) suffering a recent setback and Malcolm Brogdon (quad) still sidelined, the former 10th overall pick of Milwaukee (back in 2009) went to work off the bench. Jennings, who boasts career averages of 14.3 points (38.8 FG, 34.6 3Pt, 79.5 FT), 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.7 threes, 1.2 steals, and 0.2 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game, hasn't averaged double figures in scoring since 2014-15, while the Grizzlies have lost 18 straight games. As a result, it might be wise to temper expectations, though Jennings has obvious upside thanks to his comfortability with the Bucks and their need for bench production. With the lowly Magic and Hawks on tap for Wednesday and Saturday, Jennings makes for an intriguing option in daily leagues.