Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Set to make season debut Monday
Jennings is expected to make his season debut Monday against the Grizzlies, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jennings was brought in by the Bucks on a 10-day contract over the weekend and coach Joe Prunty said during his pregame press conference that he was going to try and get him some minutes off the bench. However, Prunty did acknowledge that it will ultimately depend on the flow of the game, so there's still a chance Jennings fails to get on the court. While Jennings will provide some solid depth without Matthew Dellavedova (ankle) and Malcolm Brogdon (quad), he's still unlikely to become a fantasy contributor in the near future.
