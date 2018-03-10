Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Signs 10-day deal with Milwaukee
Jennings has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.
With the Bucks continuing to deal with injuries to their backcourt, namely Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle), they've opted to add Jennings for depth by way of a 10-day contract. He's played seven G-League games for the Herd, averaging 21.4 points (34.6 percent from the field) and 7.6 assists across 37.0 minutes.
More News
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...