Bucks' Brandon Jennings: Signs 10-day deal with Milwaukee

Jennings has agreed to a 10-day contract with the Bucks, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

With the Bucks continuing to deal with injuries to their backcourt, namely Malcolm Brogdon (quad) and Matthew Dellavedova (ankle), they've opted to add Jennings for depth by way of a 10-day contract. He's played seven G-League games for the Herd, averaging 21.4 points (34.6 percent from the field) and 7.6 assists across 37.0 minutes.