Bucks' Brandon McCoy: Receives camp invite from Milwaukee

McCoy signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on July 31, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shortly after McCoy went undrafted out of UNLV in June, he and the Bucks came to agreement on a contract, though the terms of the deal weren't known. After he suited up for the Bucks' Las Vegas Summer League entry in July, McCoy's status still remained in limbo until the Bucks clarified that he received a training camp invitation rather than one of the club's two two-way contracts. It's unlikely that McCoy will parlay the camp invite into a spot on the opening night roster, but he's expected to remain in the organization as a member of the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.