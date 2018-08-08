Bucks' Brandon McCoy: Receives camp invite from Milwaukee
McCoy signed a training camp contract with the Bucks on July 31, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shortly after McCoy went undrafted out of UNLV in June, he and the Bucks came to agreement on a contract, though the terms of the deal weren't known. After he suited up for the Bucks' Las Vegas Summer League entry in July, McCoy's status still remained in limbo until the Bucks clarified that he received a training camp invitation rather than one of the club's two two-way contracts. It's unlikely that McCoy will parlay the camp invite into a spot on the opening night roster, but he's expected to remain in the organization as a member of the Bucks' G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...