Bucks' Brandon McCoy: Will play for Bucks in summer league

McCoy signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and will play for the team's summer league entry, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

McCoy and the Bucks came to terms on a two-way contract shortly after the one-and-done prospect out of UNLV went undrafted. McCoy, who averaged a double-double last season, is a more traditional type of big man, but the Bucks appear to be at least mildly intrigued by his potential. Assuming he sticks with the organization through the summer, expect McCoy to spend much of next season with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League.