Bucks' Brandon McCoy: Will play for Bucks in summer league
McCoy signed a two-way contract with the Bucks and will play for the team's summer league entry, the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
McCoy and the Bucks came to terms on a two-way contract shortly after the one-and-done prospect out of UNLV went undrafted. McCoy, who averaged a double-double last season, is a more traditional type of big man, but the Bucks appear to be at least mildly intrigued by his potential. Assuming he sticks with the organization through the summer, expect McCoy to spend much of next season with the Wisconsin Herd of the G League.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....