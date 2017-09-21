Bucks' Brandon Rush: Joins Bucks on training camp deal

Rush is joining the Bucks on a training camp contract.

The move was announced earlier in the week, but the details of the contract were not initially made public. It's now clear that Rush will come to Milwaukee on a training camp invite, meaning his contract is currently non-guaranteed, and he'd need to earn his way onto the final, 15-man roster. The veteran, who spent last season in Minnesota, is more accomplished than the typical camp invitee, but in order for the Bucks to keep him around beyond mid-October, they'd need to make a move to clear space. The 32-year-old Rush averaged 4.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 47 games (33 starts) for Minnesota in 2016-17.