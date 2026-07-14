Bucks' Brayden Burries: Full stat line in SL loss

Burries racked up 23 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-7 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and one block across 29 minutes in Monday's 95-88 Summer League loss to the Suns.

After scoring 26 points in the front end of this back-to-back set, Burries impressed yet again Monday. Although he struggled at the charity stripe, the rookie No. 10 overall pick turned in an efficient performance from the field and led all players in scoring, assists and steals while tying the team high in rebounds. The Arizona product has scored at least 18 points in all three of his Las Vegas Summer League appearances thus far, totaling 14 rebounds, 12 assists, seven steals and three blocks in those outings.