Bucks' Brayden Burries: Paces Milwaukee in SL loss

Burries posted 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 22 minutes in Friday's 119-86 Summer League loss to the Heat.

Burries dropped 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field in the first half, though he struggled in the third quarter and didn't see the floor in the fourth. The rookie guard still finished as Milwaukee's leading scorer and was one of three Bucks players to score in double figures. He's scored at least 12 points in both of his appearances this summer, though he's shot just 2-for-9 from beyond the arc thus far.