Burries ended with 26 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-129 loss to the 76ers.

The 26 points were a career high for the rookie guard, but Burries' big afternoon got overshadowed by Tyler Herro's career-high 50. This was Burries' first game with the second unit since Oct. 31, as Ryan Rollins moved back into the starting five, but the duo saw nearly equal workloads. Coach Taylor Jenkins might continue to mix and match next to Herro in his backcourt as he searches for a lineup that clicks.